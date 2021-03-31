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VAX PASS
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300 views • March 31, 2021
Over 20 years ago, Alex Jones predicted vaccine passports would be rolled out to the masses!
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606373762fe28b6e97b0cdd6
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606373762fe28b6e97b0cdd6
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