Why? Because it’s not the Statue of Freedom… it’s the Statue of Liberty.
In naval terms, liberty is what a sailor gets when a ship docks, temporary leave, granted at the captain’s discretion.
Freedom is permanent. Liberty is conditional.
The placement of the statue is symbolic. You’re allowed liberty when they permit it… but you were never promised true freedom.