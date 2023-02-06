Create New Account
Neil Oliver describes the 'Silent War' currently taking place in Britain.
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago
'Here in Britain they like to tell us we have the mother of parliaments, it's hardly true but it's a good line for the tourists.' Neil Oliver describes the 'silent war' currently taking place in Britain.

'We cannot be told what to do by Government. That truth is final and can only be denied by those who either don’t know it … or who do know it and are lying.'
Neil Oliver on why Britain's democracy needs to be protected. 

Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1622135434917875713 

