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✝️☪️ One day after Trump publicly attacked him, Pope Leo XIV visited the Grand Mosque in Algiers on his historic visit to Africa.
No statement needed.
Adding: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf publicly honors Pope Leo XIV for condemning US and Israeli war crimes, calling his stance "fearless."
And: Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani hails Pope Leo's 'courageous stance' against US arrogance, Zionism.
And: Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani has written a letter to Pope Leo XIV, leader of the world's Catholics, praising the pontiff's courageous stance against the American-Zionist alliance, calling it a position that will "immortalize" his name and conduct.
Cynthia... if you don't know what this is about, go to the previous Pope Leo video from this morning that I posted, with all the details from yesterday.