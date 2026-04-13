✝️☪️ One day after Trump publicly attacked him, Pope Leo XIV visited the Grand Mosque in Algiers on his historic visit to Africa.

No statement needed.

Adding: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf publicly honors Pope Leo XIV for condemning US and Israeli war crimes, calling his stance "fearless."

And: Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani hails Pope Leo's 'courageous stance' against US arrogance, Zionism.

And: Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani has written a letter to Pope Leo XIV, leader of the world's Catholics, praising the pontiff's courageous stance against the American-Zionist alliance, calling it a position that will "immortalize" his name and conduct.

Cynthia... if you don't know what this is about, go to the previous Pope Leo video from this morning that I posted, with all the details from yesterday.