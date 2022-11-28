⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 28, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





💥As a result of a high-precision weaponry strike by the Russian Air Force on the concentration of manpower and military equipment of the AFU 17th Tank Brigade near Moiseyevka station (Dnepropetrovsk region), eight armoured vehicles and five motor vehicles have been destroyed while they were being loaded onto railroad transport. In addition, more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the enemy, using 2 company tactical groups, attempted to attack Russian positions in the direction of Kuzyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The attacks have been repulsed and the AFU units have been pushed back to their initial positions near Berestovoye (Kharkov region). More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers and 1 pickup truck have been eliminated.





💥In Krasniy Liman direction, towards Serebryanskoye Lesnichestvo (Lugansk People's Republic), Russian artillery fire has struck two AFU company tactical groups that were advancing towards Chervonaya Dibrova. The firepower's operation has resulted in scattering the enemy units. More than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured vehicles and 3 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.





◽️In Artyomovsk direction, the enemy with 4 AFU company tactical groups tried to counterattack towards Belogorovka, Bakhmutskoye, Yakovlevka and Ivangrad (Donetsk People's Republic) in order to stop the advance of Russian troops. Firepower's operation has resulted in halting and scattering the enemy units. Over 80 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickups and 1 motor vehicle have been eliminated.





💥In the South Donetsk direction, 2 counterattacks by the AFU have been repelled by artillery strikes and actions of Russian assault groups near Neskuchnoye and Oktyabr (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 1 infantry fighting vehicle have been eliminated.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised eight AFU strongpoints near Sinkovka, Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), Pobeda, Vodyanoye, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Dudchany, Kazatskoye and Tokarevka (Kherson region), and 57 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 124 areas. 2 munition depots of the AFU have been destroyed near Terny and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The Russian anti-aircraft defence means have shot down 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Soledar, Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Skadovsk and Chaplinka (Kherson region).

Moreover, 2 HARM anti-radar missiles have been intercepted near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 333 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,572 unmanned aerial vehicles, 390 air defence missile systems, 6,866 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 904 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,624 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,395 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.