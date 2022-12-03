Running Coach barely feels a thing after VAXX except PULMONARY EMBOLISM

This guy was one of the top distance runners in the United States. He was an elite athlete and now he's just a coach. Before the "pandemic" I had watched a bunch of his training videos on YouTube. He's a great teacher and was a great runner. Now, just a pedestrian. What a waste.

###

https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries/350

https://cdn1.telegram-cdn.org/file/RPSdBS8vaBn5KccZuZCxB4IHx1uSsyx5ID4MMUW8z2P39mlfaieRjnW9iWHTahnWU37Tl7LPd3oKycIju7y3hLpgRGlxKanAFCS6PqtbhDDP7P2xXHtYqxScqD5ZtFlA_yyVa50G6aVnPbpXB97_QFx9TgjPPm1hyJmjWNnHVmcNrZQkxcmeyFN3nUUeUR3ikDos5fPBIN1e0_L9JfEXTH7PKpvgmPla2WPQRjFSA6O_oSRz3BGnXurqK69jXM1_Eim9IDBsB0zAAX-Z4cqVqLFyyTtk1vc843frFyf3WiG7VFe1VuDgZv_L4xYikIHor_l0Mi__DmbxbDG6eoGoWg.jpg

Mirrored - bootcamp

