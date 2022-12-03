Running Coach barely feels a thing after VAXX except PULMONARY EMBOLISM

This guy was one of the top distance runners in the United States. He was an elite athlete and now he's just a coach. Before the "pandemic" I had watched a bunch of his training videos on YouTube. He's a great teacher and was a great runner. Now, just a pedestrian. What a waste.
###
https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries/350
https://cdn1.telegram-cdn.org/file/RPSdBS8vaBn5KccZuZCxB4IHx1uSsyx5ID4MMUW8z2P39mlfaieRjnW9iWHTahnWU37Tl7LPd3oKycIju7y3hLpgRGlxKanAFCS6PqtbhDDP7P2xXHtYqxScqD5ZtFlA_yyVa50G6aVnPbpXB97_QFx9TgjPPm1hyJmjWNnHVmcNrZQkxcmeyFN3nUUeUR3ikDos5fPBIN1e0_L9JfEXTH7PKpvgmPla2WPQRjFSA6O_oSRz3BGnXurqK69jXM1_Eim9IDBsB0zAAX-Z4cqVqLFyyTtk1vc843frFyf3WiG7VFe1VuDgZv_L4xYikIHor_l0Mi__DmbxbDG6eoGoWg.jpg
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.