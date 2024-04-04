Blinding Eclipse Safety Tips

April 8th is creeping up on us and Celeste has a safety reminder for all of you who have not experienced and eclipse before. Please use approved solar eclipse glasses. Plus there are a few weird things going on that Celeste briefly discusses.





