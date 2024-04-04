Blinding Eclipse Safety Tips

April 8th is creeping up on us and Celeste has a safety reminder for all of you who have not experienced and eclipse before. Please use approved solar eclipse glasses. Plus there are a few weird things going on that Celeste briefly discusses.
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Celestial Report,
Celeste Solum,
solar eclipse,
eclipse,
safety glasses,
eclipse glasses,
burning eyes,
eye damage,
pinhole projector,
sun,
FEMA,
rockets,
EoC,
exercise on communication and crowd control,
sound rockets,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.