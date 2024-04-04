Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Blinding Eclipse Safety Tips
channel image
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
389 Subscribers
56 views
Published 19 hours ago

April 8th is creeping up on us and Celeste has a safety reminder for all of you who have not experienced and eclipse before. Please use approved solar eclipse glasses. Plus there are a few weird things going on that Celeste briefly discusses.


Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Celestial Report,

Celeste Solum,

solar eclipse,

eclipse,

safety glasses,

eclipse glasses,

burning eyes,

eye damage,

pinhole projector,

sun,

FEMA,

rockets,

EoC,

exercise on communication and crowd control,

sound rockets,

Keywords
femasunsolar eclipserocketseclipseceleste solumeoceye damagecelestial reportburning eyessafety glasseseclipse glassespinhole projectorexercise on communication and crowd controlsound rockets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket