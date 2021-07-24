Joe Biden Says He Wants to Push to Ban 9mm Pistols

SOURCE:Colion NoirBiden CNN Town HallMy FN 509 compact tactical has a magazine that came with the gun that holds 24 rounds. The other magazine that came with the gun holds 15 rounds.That means this gun is a type of gun Joe Biden wants to ban.My Glock 43x is another gun I travel with and a gun that a lot of people have. There is a 15 and 20 round magazine for it. This is also an example of the type of gun Joe Biden wants to ban.Because I travel a lot, that means I'm in hotels a lot.So I have the 15 round magazine when I'm carrying the gun, and then I put the 20 or 24 round magazine in when I get back to my hotel room.Hotels aren't utopic fortresses where nothing ever happens.In 2008, the Taj Hotel was attacked by terrorists with machine guns and slaughtered people all through that hotel.So yes, I need 20, 30, 40, 50 rounds if I'm facing many terrorists with machine guns.I'm not going to sit in my hotel room with no way to defend myself while I hope and pray someone comes to save me.These things happen, and when they do, people need what they need to fight back.Joe Biden wants you defenseless because he just admitted he wants to ban guns that can shoot 20, 30, 40, 50 rounds, and as I just showed, that's every semi-automatic gun just like the one I talked about earlier that I keep in my portable gun case.It will never stop; there will always be a perfect excuse to enact more gun laws.Their motto is literally, "If it saves just one life, it's worth it".Here's how you expose someone pushing gun control who just flat out wants to ban guns.Ask them this one question, If we pass these laws and people die, will you want to pass more gun laws?That answer will tell you everything you need to know about what their actual goals are.