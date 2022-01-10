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COVID : La faille logique entraine le narratif - Radio-Québec
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11 views • January 10, 2022
9 janvier 2022 : https://rumble.com/vs9g6t-covid-la-faille-logique-entraine-le-narratif..html
Rumble Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Les mondialistes n'ont plus d'arguments logiques pour maintenir en vie la pandémie. Une sortie de crise de plus en plus envisagée.
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
Rumble Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Les mondialistes n'ont plus d'arguments logiques pour maintenir en vie la pandémie. Une sortie de crise de plus en plus envisagée.
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
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