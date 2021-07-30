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Big Tech Fascists Were Banning & Shadowbanning Me Before People Knew What It Was
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40 views • July 30, 2021
Before most people knew about banning and shadow banning, The Sons of Liberty were already experiencing it, along with several others, including my guest, Kathy Shell-Amidon, the original digital soldier. She is the co-founder of the Tea Party Fire Ants and was instrumental in organizing people to pressure Congress for a Benghazi investigation. She joins me in this episode to explain what took place, who was involved and how it ruined the ability to have open discussions and advance ideas on social media.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/big-tech-fascists-were-banning-shadowbanning-me-before-people-knew-what-it-was/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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