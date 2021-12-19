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Wipeout XL (1998, Saturn)
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37 views • December 19, 2021
Wipeout XL is the Japanese release of Wipeout 2097. It is a racing game and the sequel to Wipeout. It was originally developed by British companies Psynogsis and The Designers Republic for the Playstation. It was ported to the Saturn by British company Perfect Entertainment and Australian company Tantalus Interactive. The game also came out for PC, Amiga (PowerPC) and classic Mac. The Saturn was only released in Europe (by Psygnosis) and Japan (by Game Bank). Wipeout 2097 supports the Arcade Racer and the 3D Control Pad.
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