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The Grievances of the Founding Fathers in their Declaration of Independence
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41 views • May 16, 2022
This week's lessons review and highlight how God had prepared the colonists for this moment. They had petitioned the king for over a decade at this point, they had prayed and fasted through King George III's tyranny and oppression and continually urged each other to stay virtuous while they sought for reconciliation. This was the moment that they found themselves in, to unite for their "common defense" and "general welfare". May God Almighty help us learn from them to virtuously work for Liberty today!
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