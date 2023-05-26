I'm On Holiday! (June Open Thread)

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
JOIN THE OPEN THREAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/june-open-thread-2023/
As you know by now, I'm going to be on holiday in the UK for the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, enjoy an (early!) June Open Thread.
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