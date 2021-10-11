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How Israeli Ministry of Health, deleted thousands of testimonies
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520 views • October 11, 2021
On September 30th, Israeli Ministry of Health, deleted thousands of comments and testimonies about vaccine adverse effects. This is how it unfolded.
בשלושים בספטמבר, משרד הבריאות מחק עשרות תגובות ועדויות על נפגעי החיסון, זאת השתלשלות האירועים.
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Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr4iLa-QOQg&;t=2s
בשלושים בספטמבר, משרד הבריאות מחק עשרות תגובות ועדויות על נפגעי החיסון, זאת השתלשלות האירועים.
Find me at:
The video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1349356466/v...
The video on Telegram: https://t.me/avibarak1/24
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/avibarak1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/avi_bd
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr4iLa-QOQg&;t=2s
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