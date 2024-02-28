Create New Account
BRAZIL'S LULA UNFAZED BY ISRAEL - Brazilian President takes a brave stand doubles down accusation  of Israel committing genocide, despite being pushed to apologize  and declared persona non gratain Israel.

Refusing to be bullied like others into retracting his opinion, insists he "will never give up dignity for a falsehood".

JERUSALEM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is not welcome in Israel until he takes back comments likening the war against Hamas militants in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War Two, the Israeli foreign minister said on Monday.
"We will not forget nor forgive. It is a serious antisemitic attack. In my name and the name of the citizens of Israel - tell President Lula that he is persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Brazil's ambassador, according to a statement from Katz's office.
