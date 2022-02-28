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2/27/2022 Miles Guo: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has given Xi Jinping confidence to attack Taiwan, and he will surely implement his third battle plan. That is, Xi will use quasi-nuclear weapons to bomb Taiwan, which will definetely fight back against the CCP by destroying its coastal military bases