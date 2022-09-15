YURI Daily - Strategic Missile Strike on the Dam near Krivoy Rog Destroys the Pontoon Crossings of the AFU - 091422

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YURI Daily - Strategic missile strike on a dam near Krivoy Rog destroys the pontoon crossings of the AFU near Davidov Brod, cutting off the Ukrainian forces on the bridgehead. Right now, the cut-off troops are being destroyed by the airforce and artillery. Thus, the Russians have a chance of annulling the Ukrainian gains in Kherson region achieved in last month.
In Zaporozhye region, Ukrainians attempt a recon by combat, indicating a high probability of the impending offensive. Generally, the day have been relatively calm. State of the fronts as of 19:00 CEST 14/09