Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
YURI Daily - Strategic Missile Strike on the Dam near Krivoy Rog Destroys the Pontoon Crossings of the AFU - 091422
40 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

YURI Daily - Strategic missile strike on a dam near Krivoy Rog destroys the pontoon crossings of the AFU near Davidov Brod, cutting off the Ukrainian forces on the bridgehead. Right now, the cut-off troops are being destroyed by the airforce and artillery. Thus, the Russians have a chance of annulling the Ukrainian gains in Kherson region achieved in last month.


In Zaporozhye region, Ukrainians attempt a recon by combat, indicating a high probability of the impending offensive. Generally, the day have been relatively calm. State of the fronts as of 19:00 CEST 14/09

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket