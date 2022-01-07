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Scott Presler "The Persistence"
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10 views • January 07, 2022
Scott is the quintessential guru of teaching how to take your communities back at a local level.
Scott Links:
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/usapersistence
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheAmericanPers
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScottRyanPresler
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottPresler
Telegram: https://t.me/ScottPresler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scottpresler/
Scott's Interviews on Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Scott%20Presler
RSBN Interview (Starts at 41:53 Mark) https://rumble.com/vroh6j-president-trump-headlines-rsbns-2021-year-in-review-show.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Google Images: Just type in Scott Presler Images
Scott Links:
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/usapersistence
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheAmericanPers
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScottRyanPresler
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottPresler
Telegram: https://t.me/ScottPresler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scottpresler/
Scott's Interviews on Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Scott%20Presler
RSBN Interview (Starts at 41:53 Mark) https://rumble.com/vroh6j-president-trump-headlines-rsbns-2021-year-in-review-show.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Google Images: Just type in Scott Presler Images
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