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EP 2863-8AM LINDSEY GRAHAM THREATENED TO REMOVE TRUMP WITH 25th AMENDMENT ON JAN 6TH
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31 views • March 18, 2022
EP 2863-8AM LINDSEY GRAHAM THREATENED TO REMOVE TRUMP WITH 25th AMENDMENT ON JAN 6TH  

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened the White House that if former President Donald Trump did not condemn his supporters at the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol he would call for him to be removed from the presidency.  That is the claim of a new book, of which an excerpt was shown on Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported.  Graham, among the ex-president’s staunchest supporters in Congress, reportedly even hoped the insurrection would be a catalyst for the GOP breaking free of Trump. He expressed that then-President-elect Joe Biden was the right person to lead the country amid the political tumult following the 2020 presidential election, according to the forthcoming book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future, by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. 

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