© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened the White House that if former President Donald Trump did not condemn his supporters at the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol he would call for him to be removed from the presidency. That is the claim of a new book, of which an excerpt was shown on Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported. Graham, among the ex-president’s staunchest supporters in Congress, reportedly even hoped the insurrection would be a catalyst for the GOP breaking free of Trump. He expressed that then-President-elect Joe Biden was the right person to lead the country amid the political tumult following the 2020 presidential election, according to the forthcoming book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future, by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE:EP 2863-8AM LINDSEY GRAHAM THREATENED TO REMOVE TRUMP WITH 25th AMENDMENT ON JAN 6TH https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20451
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews