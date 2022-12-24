https://gnews.org/articles/620854
Summary：12/22/2022 CNN: China's crematorium is overwhelmed with bodies as COVID sweeps through the country. The government changed the way it counts COVID deaths. It goes against WHO guidelines and underestimates the true death toll.
