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Dr. Ron Paul Interview (Feb 2020) - Ending The Fed is Still The Most Important Action To Take If You Want To Be FREE
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35 views • May 26, 2020
• Interview published by James Corbett on 02/24/2020.
• Source Interview: https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1516-ron-paul-on-ending-the-fed/
James Corbett sits down with Ron Paul to discuss the coming end of the Federal Reserve. Dr. Paul reflects on the End The Fed movement, explains the inevitability of the Fed’s demise, and talks about what system may come along to take its place.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
• Source Interview: https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1516-ron-paul-on-ending-the-fed/
James Corbett sits down with Ron Paul to discuss the coming end of the Federal Reserve. Dr. Paul reflects on the End The Fed movement, explains the inevitability of the Fed’s demise, and talks about what system may come along to take its place.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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