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CNN Admits Using Fear To Manipulate Their Audience: From Covid HOAX to Climate HOAX – F*ck Off You Psychopaths!
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41 views • August 11, 2021
What changes the unvaccinated minds? FEAR, F E A R ! - says cnn - not reliable information, not vaccine safety, but FEAR!
ALL filthy, corrupt, lying presstitutes - ROT in HELL you cabal lapdogs!
Owen shows examples of how the mainstream media admits fear is used as a great motivator for control of the public.
source:
InfoWars
ALL filthy, corrupt, lying presstitutes - ROT in HELL you cabal lapdogs!
Owen shows examples of how the mainstream media admits fear is used as a great motivator for control of the public.
source:
InfoWars
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