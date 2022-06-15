THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Wednesday 6/15/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

THE PLAYBOOK BEHIND THE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF AMERICA REVEALEDWhy does America feel like it's crumbling so fast, as if by design? Tune in and find out!

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