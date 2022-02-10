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Faith Ranson: 16-Year-Old Suffers Tics, Tremors And Convulsions After Receiving Second Dose Of Pfizer ‘Vaccine’
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177 views • February 10, 2022
A previously healthy 16-year-old has been in and out of hospital after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Faith Ranson, from Launceston, Tasmania, got her second shot in August last year and developed a whole host of symptoms shortly afterward, including tics, tremors, sensitivity to light and convulsions.
More on this: https://thecovidworld.com/faith-ranson-16-year-old-suffers-tics-tremors-and-convulsions-after-receiving-second-dose-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
More on this: https://thecovidworld.com/faith-ranson-16-year-old-suffers-tics-tremors-and-convulsions-after-receiving-second-dose-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
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