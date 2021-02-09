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Time Magazine Reveals "Well Funded Cabal" That Stole The Election! (RedPill78)
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162 views • February 09, 2021
REDPILL78
Time Magazine Reveals "Well Funded Cabal" That Stole The Election!
After intense pressure from the public regarding exposure of Election Fraud, Time magazine now tries to spin the narrative that a “well funded Cabal” did something good in defrauding the nation, facial recognition shows that Neo-Nazi Ukrainians were present at the Capital on Jan. 6, Maxine Waters defends her violent rhetoric and more info on the Biden Ballot dump at the TCF center on Nov. 4, 2020.
Time Magazine Reveals "Well Funded Cabal" That Stole The Election!
After intense pressure from the public regarding exposure of Election Fraud, Time magazine now tries to spin the narrative that a “well funded Cabal” did something good in defrauding the nation, facial recognition shows that Neo-Nazi Ukrainians were present at the Capital on Jan. 6, Maxine Waters defends her violent rhetoric and more info on the Biden Ballot dump at the TCF center on Nov. 4, 2020.
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