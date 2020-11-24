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DO YOU BELONG TO THE CHOSEN RACE OF PEOPLE YET ENGLISH.SPANISH
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23 views • November 24, 2020
1 Pe 2:9-10
9 But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a dedicated nation, [God's] own purchased, special people, that you may set forth the wonderful deeds and display the virtues and perfections of Him Who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light. [Ex 19:5,6.]
10 Once you were not a people [at all], but now you are God's people; once you were unpitied, but now you are pitied and have received mercy. [Hos 2:23.]
AMP
9 But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a dedicated nation, [God's] own purchased, special people, that you may set forth the wonderful deeds and display the virtues and perfections of Him Who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light. [Ex 19:5,6.]
10 Once you were not a people [at all], but now you are God's people; once you were unpitied, but now you are pitied and have received mercy. [Hos 2:23.]
AMP
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