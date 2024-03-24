Create New Account
Is Mouthwash Causing Your Hypertension?
HolisticGreen
Mouthwash, often touted for its ability to kill harmful bacteria, can disrupt the delicate balance of beneficial bacteria in the oral microbiome. Among these bacteria are nitrate-reducing species crucial for producing nitric oxide, which aids in regulating blood pressure. 


Studies suggest that using mouthwash indiscriminately can lead to a decrease in nitric oxide production, potentially contributing to elevated blood pressure.

