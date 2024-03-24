Is Mouthwash Causing Your Hypertension?

Mouthwash, often touted for its ability to kill harmful bacteria, can disrupt the delicate balance of beneficial bacteria in the oral microbiome. Among these bacteria are nitrate-reducing species crucial for producing nitric oxide, which aids in regulating blood pressure.
Studies suggest that using mouthwash indiscriminately can lead to a decrease in nitric oxide production, potentially contributing to elevated blood pressure.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.