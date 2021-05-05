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Paying People to Not Work is Causing Predatory Inflation
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80 views • May 05, 2021
We’re still in the early stages of a boom fueled by unprecedented amounts of money creation. Trillions have flowed into households via “stimulus” checks and unemployment checks. Yet although there are growing signs of price inflation, consumer prices in many cases are still adjusting to the new realities of money supply greatly outpacing production. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6091ce78a9ef190ea53f8d26
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