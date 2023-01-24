Is the EZEKIEL TEMPLE the same as the 2 WITNESSES TEMPLE in Jerusalem Revelation 11 #jerusalemtemple

Could the Temple the 2 Witnesses during the time of the Two Witnesses be the same as the Ezekiel Temple or the start of the Temple? There are different Temples of God on earth through the ages (excluding the Tabernacle of God from Moses to David):

• 1st Temple of God was built by Solomon and was called “Solomon’s Temple” (10th Century BC; 1 Kings 5-9). It was destroyed during Nebuchadnezzar’s capture of Judah (6th Century BC; Jer. 52:13, 17).

• 2nd Temple of God started with Ezra and continued being built during trouble times (2 Chr. 36:23; Ezra 1:1-4; Ezra 3:7-8; Isa. 44:28). It is also known as “Zerubbabel’s Temple”. Herod “the Great” in ~20 BC started to renovate the 2nd Temple and finished it 46 years later (John 2:20). It became known as “Herod’s Temple”. This Temple was destroyed in ~70AD by the Romans per the prophecy of Yeshua (Luke 19:44).

• 3rd Temple of God will start and be functional (Rev. 11:1-3) as the sacrifices will continue until the Beast enters the Temple after 3 ½ years in (Dan. 12:11). It will be built on mount Moriah (2 Chr. 3:1), where the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem is today. It might be the Ezekiel Temple or the start of the Ezekiel Temple as it would be operational during the Millennium (Ezek. 40).





Revelation 11:1-2 11 And there was given me a reed like unto a rod: and the angel stood, saying, Rise, and measure the temple of God, and the altar, and them that worship therein. 2 But the court which is without the temple leave out, and measure it not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and the holy city shall they tread under foot forty and two months.





