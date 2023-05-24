Dr. Andrew Wakefield: Simpsonwood Scandal and Govt. Cover-up of the Mercury/Autism Connection

(May 23, 2023) Michael Kane of Children's Health Defense interviews Dr. Andrew Wakefield about the secret meeting which took place on June 7-8, 2000. Top public health officials, government scientists, vaccine manufacturers and vaccine specialists met behind closed doors at the isolated Simpsonwood Retreat and Conference Center in Norcross, Georgia to figure out how to cover-up vaccine safety data which showed a VERY strong link between the mercury-based
preservative thimerosal and childhood neurological disorders.
The Simpsonwood Transcripts: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/The-Simpsonwood-Documents.pdf
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/what-really-happened-at-simpsonwood
Full show: 'The
Simpsonwood Scandal With Dr. Andrew Wakefield':
https://rumble.com/v2phk4y-the-simpsonwood-scandal-with-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.