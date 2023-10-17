Create New Account
Honey Roasted Cashews
1. In a saucepan, combine honey and butter.

2. Add in cashews, coconut palm sugar and salt.

3. Transfer to a lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes at 350F, tossing every 3-4 minutes.

4. Remove from oven and let the cashews cool.


