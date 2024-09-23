BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

looks like Donald Trump took my Advice.
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
174 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • 7 months ago

To watch full video go HERE! - https://rumble.com/v5f8jj9-mike-in-the-night-e571-next-weeks-news-today-call-ins-headlines.html


In this segment, Mike Martins is discussing a situation where a viewer of his show sent him an email linking to an article and a video, suggesting that something Mike said on his show three weeks prior had come to fruition. Mike seems to be both surprised and intrigued by this, reflecting on how deep the influence or reach of his show might be.

The article the viewer sent him is about former President Donald Trump sharing a song called "Fighter" by an artist named John Khan on his Truth Social platform, which had become a number one song. The viewer believes this event is connected to something Mike discussed on his show, suggesting Mike might have predicted or influenced it.

Mike goes on to recall a recommendation he made during a previous episode, where he suggested Trump should feature music from regular Americans instead of relying on artists who don’t support him, such as Foo Fighters, who had pledged their royalties to a political campaign against Trump. He proposed that Trump should invite people to send in their music, make them famous, and use their songs in his campaign.

Mike is baffled by the coincidence of Trump now promoting an artist's song in a similar way to what he had suggested. He speculates that there might be a connection between his show’s content and broader events, and he seems surprised that ideas he mentioned on his show may be getting picked up and disseminated.

Keywords
political musicmike martinsmedia influencetruth social postsocial media influencetrump song recommendationfoo fighters trump controversyjohn khan fighter songbreitbart trump songtrump number one songpredicting trendscommonwealth issuesamerican music in politicstrump campaign ideasgrassroots musictrump supporter artistsfoo fighters political stancetrump and foo fighterstrump and independent artistspromoting american talent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy