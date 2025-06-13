BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breaking News Israel Attacks Iran: Massive Airstrikes Hit Nuclear & Military Sites
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
167 views • 1 day ago

Breaking News Israel Attacks Iran: Massive Airstrikes Hit Nuclear & Military Sites | Middle East on Edge

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Israel has launched its largest-ever airstrike campaign against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and top military leaders in a dramatic escalation. Over 200 Israeli jets struck more than 100 sites, including Tehran and Natanz. Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, launching drones toward Israel as the world braces for further conflict. Get the latest updates and analysis with News Plus Globe.

Israel attacks Iran, Israel Iran conflict, Iran retaliation, Operation Rising Lion, Israeli airstrikes, Iran nuclear sites, Middle East crisis, Netanyahu, IRGC, Natanz, global news, breaking news, News Plus Globe


#IsraelIran #BreakingNews #MiddleEastCrisis #OperationRisingLion #IsraelStrikesIran #NewsPlusGlobe

breaking newsnetanyahuglobal newsirgciran retaliationisraeli airstrikesmiddle east crisisisrael iran conflictiran nuclear sitesnews plus globeisrael attacks iranoperation rising lionnatanz
