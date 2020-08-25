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Revelation Chapter 4 and 5 Family Bible Study Discussion Who is Worthy to Open the Mysterious Book in Heaven?
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12 views • August 25, 2020
Revelation 4-5 goes over the throne in heaven, and also describes in great detail certain physical aspects of heaven and the throne of God, and the hosts of heaven and their preparation for the opening of the - Mysterious Book. The world is about to face the greatest tribulation that it will ever see. Who is worthy to open the book, and judge the world in righteousness!?
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