Hottest Days And Record Setting Temperatures Claims Are MSM Lies To Scam Us To Death & Enrich The Carbon Tax Scammers BREAKING! SPREAD!

The media is turning up the heat about ‘record’ temperatures for no reason
https://nypost.com/2023/07/07/the-media-is-turning-up-the-heat-about-record-temperatures-for-no-reason/
Don't buy the hype that hot weather is a mass killer
https://nypost.com/2023/07/04/dont-buy-the-hype-that-hot-weather-is-a-mass-killer/
Claims of Record-Setting Temperatures Are Nothing but Hot Air
https://heartlanddailynews.com/2023/07/climate-change-weekly-476-new-claims-of-record-setting-temperatures-are-nothing-but-hot-air/
Climategate is the worst scientific scandal of our generation – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/07/15/climategate-is-the-worst-scientific-scandal/
Search Results for “temperature ” – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/?s=temperature+
Claims that UK’s temperature last month was “the hottest since records began” is a lie – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/07/11/claims-that-uks-temperature-last-month-was-the-hottest/
David S on Twitter: "Theo Khelfoune Ferreras, 19, took his own life after ‘losing hope over climate change’
https://t.co/gvV3q2RGtw" / Twitter
The Light: Carbon dioxide has zero effect on temperatures – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/06/21/carbon-dioxide-has-zero-effect-on-temperatures/
The Global Temperature Record Says We’re in a “Climate Emergency”, It’s a Con – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/21/global-temp-climate-emergency-is-a-con/
Climate engineering is already having severe negative impacts on our weather, food supplies, biodiversity and health – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/07/21/climate-engineering-is-already-having-severe/
FACT CHECK: No Evidence to Support Mainstream Media Claim of “Hottest Day on Earth for 125k Years”; It’s Propaganda – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/07/17/hottest-day-125k-years-propaganda-lies/
Goed klimaatnieuws, maar de media zwijgen - Climategate Klimaat
https://www.climategate.nl/2023/01/goed-klimaatnieuws-maar-de-media-zwegen/
IPCC adjusts temperature data to create the impression of catastrophic global warming – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/04/17/data-adj-to-create-the-impression-of-global-warming/
Climate records tumble, leaving Earth in uncharted territory - scientists - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-66229065?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA
how much does the earths atmosphere way? at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=how+much+does+the+earths+atmosphere+way%3F&t=brave&ia=web
Europe, China and US swelter in record-breaking heatwaves
https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230714-europe-china-and-us-swelter-in-record-breaking-heatwaves
Carbon Tax Scam - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8y_WsVvYQ8
Clear Energy Alliance - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@ClearEnergyAlliance
