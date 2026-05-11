Avalanche vs. Wild | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 3 | May 9, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild on May 9, 2026, where the Wild had a big push early and Nathan MacKinnon put the Avalanche on the board on the power play
00:00 1st Period
05:36 2nd Period
08:41 3rd Period