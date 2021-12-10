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Does Carbon 60 Really Work? And other FAQs about C60
C60 Purple Power
C60 Purple Power
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237 views • December 10, 2021
In this episode of The C60 Show (episode 62), Ken & Sierra answer the most commonly searched questions about C60 on the internet. Questions like, "Does Carbon 60 Really Work?", "What is C60 good for?" "Is it good for your skin?", etc.

For 15% off C60 Purple Power products, use the coupon code: THEC60SHOW
https://c60purplepower.com

Disclaimer: All opinions expressed in this video are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for professional medical advice. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. C60 Purple Power products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

#c60 #carbon60 #thec60show #c60purplepower
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healthsciencelongevityc60agingcarbon 60wellnessfaqantioxidantsc60 purple power
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy