Martus for Truth: Fear Not the Valleys

People the world over seek after mountaintop experiences—but you don’t get fed on a mountaintop, and any water you find will probably be frozen. Your feeding, your drinking—your growth—happens in the valleys. That’s where the streams, rivers, and lakes are; that’s where the lush vegetation is; that’s where the animals are.
That is where your growth happens.
NOTE: Regarding the earlier live video I did; it was on Facebook, not YouTube. Sorry for misspeaking, there.
#FearNot, #Valleys, #TrustGod