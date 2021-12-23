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Critique of Lockdowns from the Left
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30 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"Do you see a guiding principle within the socialist tradition that orients us in a moment in which politics has become more technocratic?
"One of the most important aspects of the management of the pandemic has been the many ways that science and scientific work has been used to legitimize government decisions and strategies. Most tendencies on the left have accepted that the lockdown strategy actually represents 'the science' on the pandemic and accuse those that criticize it of having an anti-scientific position. But the entire science of lockdowns is not founded on some incontestable scientific facts . . . "
"Do you see a guiding principle within the socialist tradition that orients us in a moment in which politics has become more technocratic?
"One of the most important aspects of the management of the pandemic has been the many ways that science and scientific work has been used to legitimize government decisions and strategies. Most tendencies on the left have accepted that the lockdown strategy actually represents 'the science' on the pandemic and accuse those that criticize it of having an anti-scientific position. But the entire science of lockdowns is not founded on some incontestable scientific facts . . . "
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