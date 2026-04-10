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🤡'Madness of King George III' - Alex Jones on Trump's Iran flip-flops
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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87 views • Yesterday

🤡 'Madness of King George III' – Alex Jones on Trump's Iran flip-flops

💬 "That's why you'll have 5–6 times a day 'Oh, we won, it's over—no, it's going to go on forever, total destruction. I'll never let them have the straight—yes, we're giving up the straight. I'm getting out of NATO—we're staying in NATO.'"

Alex Jones argued that this is exactly how people in early dementia behave.

Adding:

🤡 Playing Americans for fools: Netanyahu’s lifelong mission to sabotage Iran-US ties

Israel’s brutal strikes on Lebanon threaten to scuttle the fragile Iran-US ceasefire announced by Trump. It’s far from the first time Netanyahu has sought to disrupt peace-making efforts between the two nations.

🔴  1995: US oil giant Conoco and Iran’s Oil Ministry signed a $1B offshore development deal. Netanyahu, then Israel’s opposition leader, used his leverage in Washington to sink it. Clinton issued two executive orders slapping a near total embargo on Iran in 1995. Congress followed suit in 1996. AIPAC assemble!

🔴 2001-2002: Iran and the US worked together indirectly in Afghanistan against the Taliban – which killed Iranian diplomats in 1998 and provided a safe haven to al-Qaeda – Iran’s sworn enemy. Netanyahu lobbied Bush to halt cooperation and add Iran to the ‘Axis of Evil’. His argument? Iran’s support for Hezbollah, and his well-worn fake talking point about Iran ‘racing for the bomb’

🔴  2018: After failing to stop the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Netanyahu and the Mossad presented Trump a simple, easy-to-understand PowerPoint and prop binder-filled presentation titled “Iran Lied” about a ‘secret’ Iranian nuclear program. It worked. Trump ripped up the deal and slapped crushing sanctions on Iran

🔴  2020: In January, Netanyahu whispered in Trump’s ear to assassinate Qasem Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander who spent years fighting AQ and ISIS in Syria and Iraq, feeding him false info that Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq (actual perpetrators: ISIS, per the Iraqi Army)

🔴  2020: In November, Israel murdered Iran’s top nuclear scientist – Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, complicating the next administration’s attempts to reset the nuclear deal

🔴 2024 to present: From striking Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus in 2024, to the June 2025 Israel-led aggression, to the war that started in February, Netanyahu has done everything in his power to ensure that Iran and the US can’t find any semblance of working relationship


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime


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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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