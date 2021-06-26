© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Standing and Walking for Recovery OH MY - Using the Gait Harness System
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 26, 2021
Do you know someone who needs to walk again and does not know where to look? People needing to walk again can push beyond boundaries and rediscover their favorite parts of their lives with the help of the Second Step Gait Harness System (GHS). The GHS has been used for decades in home environments to help clients safely and comfortably learn to stand and walk again after illness or injury. These stories show real people in real world environments succeeding with the GHS in versatile ways; walking indoors and outdoors, gardening, dancing, playing games, enjoying hobbies, and walking down the aisle to get married. The Gait Harness System provides you accelerated opportunities to push boundaries, regain freedom, increase independence and get back to the joys of everyday living.
For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System (GHS). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, multiple sclerosis, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use and combines unique features to ensure safe and secure support and proper positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP (7837) or email [email protected] to learn more today.
For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System (GHS). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, multiple sclerosis, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use and combines unique features to ensure safe and secure support and proper positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP (7837) or email [email protected] to learn more today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.