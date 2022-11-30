NFSC Will Keep Fighting Against The Dark Forces Colluding With The CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/544267
Summary：11/27/2022 Say No to Evil: Speaking the truth in a Communist China would risk your life, but in the United States, the police support and agree with our protests. Freedom is not free, and we will keep fighting against these dark forces in the United States that collaborate with the Chinese Communist Party.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.