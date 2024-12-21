Source: RT News. https://www.rt.com/russia/609721-ukrainian-drones-strike-two-residential/

Several explosives-laden UAVs hit high-rises in Kazan, setting fire to the buildings, according to local authorities

Ukrainian drones crash into residential buildings deep inside Russia – officials (VIDEO)

Up to three kamikaze drones have struck a number of residential high-rises in the Russian city of Kazan, local officials reported on Saturday morning. Several news outlets have published what appear to be video clips shot by eyewitnesses, which depict the moment of the attack and its aftermath.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on its own Telegram channel that its air defenses had shot down one “Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Republic of Tatarstan,” where Kazan is the capital. The statement was later cited by the city administration.