BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukrainian drones crash into residential buildings deep inside Russia !!
Tilt
Tilt
326 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • 4 months ago

Source: RT News. https://www.rt.com/russia/609721-ukrainian-drones-strike-two-residential/

Several explosives-laden UAVs hit high-rises in Kazan, setting fire to the buildings, according to local authorities

Ukrainian drones crash into residential buildings deep inside Russia – officials (VIDEO)

Up to three kamikaze drones have struck a number of residential high-rises in the Russian city of Kazan, local officials reported on Saturday morning. Several news outlets have published what appear to be video clips shot by eyewitnesses, which depict the moment of the attack and its aftermath.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on its own Telegram channel that its air defenses had shot down one “Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Republic of Tatarstan,” where Kazan is the capital. The statement was later cited by the city administration.

Keywords
flagcrimerussiaisraelukpalestinewarpoliceusafalseworld war 3dronesukrainebostonbombfakenatofakedrobbery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy