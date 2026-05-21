Ron Paul: US plans to use Cuba as distraction from its failures to reopen Strait of Hormuz - Ron Paul Liberty Report

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US plans to use Cuba as distraction from its failures to reopen Strait of Hormuz – Ron Paul - Ron Paul Liberty Report
Washington is indicting former Cuban president Raul Castro as show of strength in the same vein as regime change in Panama and Venezuela, former congressman Ron Paul said on his podcast.
But US citizens no longer buy the narrative, as a series of failed wars continue to weaken the US militarily and financially, he noted.
💬“What would we say if we put ourselves in the place of the civilians that are being killed by our bombs?” Paul asked.