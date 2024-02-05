Create New Account
MASS AWARENESS = MASS DEPOPULATION
What is happening
Live Stream - Dramatic Scenes At EU Parliament | Fire & Tractor Barricades As Belgian Farmers Scale Up Protests

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iTJZmR3qaFku/


Fundraiser for my friend Nedal in Gaza

https://www.gofundme.com/f/4-generations-of-palestinian-family-live-in-shack


'Have your face scanned or fingerprint taken to buy a drink': New plans for digital IDs for drinkers in pubs and bars

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/drinkers-face-having-face-scanned-to-buy-booze-in-pubs-bars-and-shops/


Mother, 39, collapsed and died while giving eulogy at her 81-year father-in-law's funeral

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12995517/Mother-39-collapsed-died-partner-three-children-suffering-cardiac-arrest-giving-eulogy-81-year-father-laws-funeral.html


Please Stop The Ride - What Keeps Me Up At Night

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peJKJhoSdAs


Debate grows on the revival of conscription in the UK

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/02/02/debate-grows-on-the-revival-of-conscription-in-the-uk_6488174_4.html


Australia must consider bringing back conscription as ‘all-out war’ with Russia looms, expert says

https://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/military/australia-must-consider-bringing-back-conscription-as-allout-war-with-russia-looms-expert-says/news-story/b1ced960b821027163b05b15ad47e5e6


Roger Waters dropped by BMG over Israel comments

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2024/jan/30/bmg-pink-floyd-roger-waters-antisemitic-comments


Goyim Flyers

https://www.gtvflyers.com/



