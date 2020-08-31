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Alexandra Meadors: 3D and Higher Dimensional Allied Forces Unite for A Mission! July 21, 2015
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17 views • August 31, 2020
Alexandra Meadors goes solo this week with a full recap of her adventures up at ECETI's conference over the 4th of July weekend. She reviews not only what occurred before leaving for the conference, but what ended up developing into another significant mission for Mother Earth and beyond! Alexandra shares the details of this mission and the emergence of The Universal Brotherhood of Oneness to create total harmonic convergence of Light.
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