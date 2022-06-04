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Dying Dollar 04/06/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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273 views • April 06, 2022
Today Pastor Stan shares new information how the U.S. Dollar is loosing it's value. The War in Ukraine is making things much worse at a accelerated rate. This means more food shortages, gas prices being increased and sky-high inflation.

0:00 Dying Dollar
00:48 Increase in Car Prices
01:22 Death of Dollar begins today
03:58 Getting into something that holds Value
05:25 Biden Calls Putin “War Criminal”
07:10 Russia expected to see Highest Gas profits in History
08:37 Black Swan Event
09:57 Future Headlines
16:14 “Get use to Gas Price Hikes”
17:25 Purchase Non-Perishable Foods Now

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#Dying Dollar #Ukraine #War #Wheat #FoodShortages #Inflation #prophecyclub #stanjohnson
Keywords
russiafood shortageswheatwarukrainegas pricesprophecy clubstan johnsondying dollar
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