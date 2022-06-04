Dying Dollar 04/06/2022

Today Pastor Stan shares new information how the U.S. Dollar is loosing it's value. The War in Ukraine is making things much worse at a accelerated rate. This means more food shortages, gas prices being increased and sky-high inflation.0:00 Dying Dollar00:48 Increase in Car Prices01:22 Death of Dollar begins today03:58 Getting into something that holds Value05:25 Biden Calls Putin “War Criminal”07:10 Russia expected to see Highest Gas profits in History08:37 Black Swan Event09:57 Future Headlines16:14 “Get use to Gas Price Hikes”17:25 Purchase Non-Perishable Foods NowVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#Dying Dollar #Ukraine #War #Wheat #FoodShortages #Inflation #prophecyclub #stanjohnson