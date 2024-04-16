Create New Account
BRUTAL ATTACK: Russian Missiles Rained Down On French Army Unit In SLOVIANSK┃Chasiv Yar Is On FIRE
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

New information has emerged about French soldiers and officers who recently arrived in Ukraine. Let me remind you that on April 12, 2024, many authoritative Russian telegram channels and war correspondents announced that 100 French soldiers and officers of the 3rd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion arrived at the location of the military base of the 54th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Army in the city of Sloviansk...............

******************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


slovianskchasiv yarfrench army unit

