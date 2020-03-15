The death of a hospital and the heroism of Syrian Arab Army - Al Kindi hospital, Aleppo

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Death of a hospital - Al Kindi #Aleppo
On a recent trip to Aleppo I made my first visit to Al Kindi hospital on the northern outskirts of Aleppo city. Before the war Al Kindi was one of the most advanced hospitals in the Middle East, specialising in cancer research and treatment.
Please do watch this news report (link below) on the history of the legendary SAA heroism and the horrific wanton destruction of this hospital - while the West cries crocodile tears over imaginary "last hospitals" in #Idlib.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSfS_...
Music: Max Richter - Meeting again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuvZW...