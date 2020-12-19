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BREAKING - Justice John Roberts Fears What Would Happen if SCOTUS Decided Correctly,
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61 views • December 19, 2020
In this very brief video, Ron (gentleman speaking) and accuses Justice John Roberts of "moral cowardice" because was afraid to make the right decision on the Texas case
describes what a SCOTUS staffer revealed, that Justice John Roberts was afraid if SCOTUS made the RIGHT decisions !
describes what a SCOTUS staffer revealed, that Justice John Roberts was afraid if SCOTUS made the RIGHT decisions !
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